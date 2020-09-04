New Iberia Police working to identify burglary suspect

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — The New Iberia Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a burglary from this morning.

According to a Facebook post, when police got to the scene of an office complex burglary this morning, they found the suspects had used some sort of tool to remove money orders through a mail slot. The suspects fled the scene in an unknown vehicle.

In reviewing video surveillance footage, one suspect’s face was caught on camera in the frame above.

Anyone able to identify the individual is asked contact Iberia Crime Stoppers at (337) 364-TIPS or submit your tip at www.P3TIPS.com. Individuals with information may also contact the New Iberia Police Department at (337) 369-2306. All tips will remain anonymous.