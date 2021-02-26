UPDATE: New Iberia Police searching for two suspects in bus driver and parent attack

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — New Iberia Police are searching for two suspects who allegedly attacked a school bus driver and a parent this morning near the intersection of Yvonne Street and Zez Street.

Travis Layne and Neshana Collins both have active arrest warrants for interference in the operation, terrorizing, aggravated obstruction of a highway, criminal trespassing, second-degree battery, and battery on a school teacher, according to Sgt. Daesha Hughes.

The bus driver was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Layne or Collins, please contact the New Iberia Police Department at (337) 369-2306.