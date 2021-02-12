UPDATE: Pair of missing New Iberia teens found safe

UPDATE, 4:39 p.m.: New Iberia Police confirmed both teens were found and are safe.

ORIGINAL POST: NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — New Iberia Police are asking for the public’s help in locating one missing teen and the last person she was seen with, according to a press release from the department today.

Brielle Fages, 18, of New Iberia, is approximately 5’5″ tall, weighing around 180 lbs. with reddish-brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue jacket.

Fages was last seen walking alongside Center Street with a male named Bruce Benoit. Benoit is 19 years of age and approximately 6’1″ tall, weighing approximately 140 lbs. Benoit was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and a pair of blue jean pants.

If anyone locates either one of these individuals, please contact Iberia Police Department at (337) 369-2306.