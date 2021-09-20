3 children on ATV in New Iberia struck by passing vehicle

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) New Iberia Police say three children were riding an ATV that went onto the roadway and was struck by a passing vehicle.

Police Spokesperson Sgt. Daesha Hughes said the three juveniles were 7, 8, and 13.

She said they were all riding together on a 4-wheeler that went onto the roadway near Daspit and Texaco Streets.

One of the juveniles had to be taken to a local hospital, Hughes said.

Two others were treated at the scene.

Hughes said the driver of the vehicle was not injured and that police do not suspect impairment.

The investigation is ongoing, Hughes said.