NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — New Iberia Police say that a call about a domestic disturbance turned into a hostage situation briefly this evening in the 400 block of Robertson St. Police are currently in a standoff with the suspect.

Police tell News 10 that a male subject has barricaded himself in a house, though police were able to negotiate the release of the hostage.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted here as they become available.