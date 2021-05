NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) New Iberia police on Wednesday announced a new “Safe Exchange Zone” where residents can feel safe delivering or picking up items they have sold or bought online or when meeting for a child custody exchange.

The zone at the police department is equipped with video surveillance, and persons needing police assistance can contact 337-369-2306, the department said in a news release.

The zone is located at 457 E Main in New Iberia.