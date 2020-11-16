New Iberia Police arrest one on rape, kidnapping, child pornography charges with missing 12-year-old victim

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — New Iberia police arrested one person on multiple charges, including first-degree rape and child pornography after being found with a missing 12-year-old.

According to a Facebook post, New Iberia Police arrested Brannon Broussard, Jr. on Friday, Nov. 6 — one day after the 12-year-old was reported missing.

Broussard was taken into custody and booked on the charges of stalking, aggravated kidnapping of a child, pornography with a juvenile and first-degree rape.The juvenile was found safe the night of Nov. 5 and safely returned home.