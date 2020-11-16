New Iberia Police arrest one on rape, kidnapping, child pornography charges with missing 12-year-old victim

Iberia Parish

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — New Iberia police arrested one person on multiple charges, including first-degree rape and child pornography after being found with a missing 12-year-old.

According to a Facebook post, New Iberia Police arrested Brannon Broussard, Jr. on Friday, Nov. 6 — one day after the 12-year-old was reported missing.

Broussard was taken into custody and booked on the charges of stalking, aggravated kidnapping of a child, pornography with a juvenile and first-degree rape.The juvenile was found safe the night of Nov. 5 and safely returned home.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar