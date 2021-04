NEW IBERIA, La (KLFY) — The New Iberia Police Department is searching for a woman wanted for theft and bank fraud.

NIPD has an arrest warrant out for Monica Denise Pickett-Mitchell for theft (misdemeanor) and bank fraud (felony).

If anyone knows the whereabouts of the individual, contact the New Iberia Police Department at 337-369-2306 or Iberia Crime Stoppers at 337-364-TIPS.