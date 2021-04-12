New Iberia pedestrian killed in crash on La. 14 Sunday night

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A New Iberia pedestrian was struck and killed in a Sunday night crash along La. 14 near Old La. 25 Road in Iberia Parish, according to Louisiana State Police Troop I.

Donald J. Derouen, 56, of New Iberia, was walking west in the westbound lane of La. 14 shortly before 9 p.m. when he was struck by a 2020 Honda Civic. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office. A toxicology sample has been taken for analysis, but it is unknown if Derouen was impaired at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Civic submitted a breath sample and was not impaired at the time of the crash, according to TFC Thomas Gossen. She was properly restrained and suffered no injuries. The crash remains under investigation.

A majority of pedestrian fatalities, nearly 70 percent, occur at night. Troopers urge pedestrians to maintain a heightened level of awareness while walking near the road. Simple precautions such as wearing reflective materials, avoiding distractions, not walking too close to roadways, and walking against the flow of traffic could prevent most pedestrian related crashes.