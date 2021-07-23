New Iberia mother talks about grief she still feels 15 years after son was murdered in front their home

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) Rosalind Bobb’s son was shot and killed 15 years ago in front of her home. Fifteen years later she’s still grieving the death of her son; only now she’s turned that pain into purpose by providing support to grieving families across Acadiana.

“All of the killings that we’ve had. Just think if that was love put together. You understand what I’m saying?

Her 18-year-old son Jamon Monty Rogers was gunned down in 2016 right in front of her home. She says she still feels the pain. “It’s deep and it never leaves”

Bobb says her son’s death was the worst thing that could’ve happened to her. It is also the reason why she’s reaching out to other grieving families through her life grief support ministry.

Once a month she hosts open forums for those grieving to openly express their feelings. She wants them to know they’re not alone.

“It hurts and a lot of times we keep it in instead of talking about it.”

Although it’s been over a decade since her son’s death, she says gun violence seems to be escalating at an alarming rate.

“Here we are 15 years later, and our kids are dying in the street.”

Bobb says it takes the community coming together to stop gun-violence.

“It’s not fair. Who are we to take anybody’s life? New Iberia it’s time for y’all to come together.”

For more information about Life Grief Support Ministries contact Rosalind Bobb at (337)-519-127.