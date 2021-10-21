New Iberia man sentenced to prison and $15,000 in restitution for distribution of child pornography

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook says that Spencer Legendre, 23, of New Iberia has been sentenced to 6 years in prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release, and was ordered to pay $15,000 in restitution for distribution of child pornography charges.

An undercover FBI agent joined a Kik chatroom involving Legendre. In this chat, the agent saw Legendre “post prepubescent child pornography images from the Kik account over the internet.”

Based on this information, officers got a search warrant for Legendre’s home in Feb. 2020. During this visit, officers questioned Legendre and he confessed to downloading child pornography using Kik.

After searching his phone, officers also found several photos of child pornography. Further examination showed that Legendre distributed photos only nine days prior.