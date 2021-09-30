New Iberia man sentenced to 10 years in prison on drug trafficking charges

This image taken from a video shows amphetamines pills that were seized at the Salerno harbor, southern Italy, Wednesday, July 1, 2020.Italian police have seized 14 tons of amphetamines, allegedly produced in Syria by Islamic State group to fund terrorist activities and destined for the European illegal drug market. Customs Police Col. Domenico Napolitano on Wednesday called the discovery of three shipping containers crammed with some 85 million pills, in the southern port of Salerno, the biggest amphetamine seizure ever made worldwide. (Guardia di Finanza via AP)

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — In June of 2020, a traffic stop on a New Iberia man led to his arrest after police seized 6.5 kilograms, which amounted to 46,089 individuals pills, of illegal narcotics, according to a press release from U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Deondrick W. Brown, 26, of New Iberia, Louisiana, was sentenced to 120 months in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release for drug trafficking.

On June 12, 2020, Louisiana State Police Troopers conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle being driven by

Brown. Law enforcement officers detected a smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle and a K-9 positively alerted to the presence of narcotics.

A search of the vehicle produced several bags of multi-colored pills/tablets suspected to be MDMA (ecstasy), with a total weight of 6.5 kilograms.

The seized narcotics were sent to the DEA lab for testing and analysis. The analysis confirmed that the 6.5 kilograms of seized narcotics amounted to 46,089 individual pills/tablets containing methamphetamine.

Brown was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and pleaded guilty to the charge on June 30, 2021.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and Louisiana State Police conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Danny Siefker prosecuted the case.