New Iberia man gets 10 years in federal prison for meth

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A New Iberia man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release after pleading guilty to distributing and possessing methamphetamine.

Alfonzo JohnLouis, 42, of New Iberia, pleaded guilty to the charged in a federal indictment on Sept. 8, 2020.

According to Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander Van Hook, in Nov. 2017, a postal employee found three packages that were addressed to one particular location in Lafayette, being shipped from Los Angeles.

“As the postal carrier picked up the box to make the delivery, their thumb slipped into a hole on the side of the box and felt a plastic bag inside which led them to believe there may be some form of illegal drugs in the box,” stated Van Hook. “Law enforcement was contacted and a K-9 with the Lafayette Metro Narcotics Unit alerted on each of the three packages.”

Investigators found a combined 18 lbs. of meth in the three boxes.

JohnLouis has three prior felony drug convictions from 2001 and 2007.