New Iberia man found shot to death inside his home

NEW IBERIA, La (KLFY) — An investigation is currently underway in New Iberia after a man was found shot to death inside his home, according to New Iberia Police Department.

Police responded to the home around 10 p.m. on Saturday in the 500 block of South Lewis Street.

Officers on the scene located a man on the floor with an apparent gunshot wound. Official confirm he died from injuries, according to the release.

Investigators are looking for Anthony Jamaal Loston as a person of interest. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Loston is asked to contact the New Iberia Police Department at 337-369-2306 or Iberia Crime Stoppers at 337-364-TIPS.