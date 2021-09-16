New Iberia man faces three years in prison for illegal possession of firearm

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KLFY) — A New Iberia man was sentenced to 37 months in prison, followed by two years of supervised release, for firearms charges, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Dondrea Joseph, 28, of New Iberia, was charged in April of 2017 by a bill of information in Iberia Parish with intent to distribute cocaine, according to information presented in court. In February of 2019, while this felony charge was pending against Joseph, a Breaux Bridge police officer reported that her Glock pistol was stolen.

In September of 2019, Joseph was stopped for speeding on I-49 in Rapides Parish. He did not have a valid driver’s license, and the car he was driving was a rental. Joseph’s girlfriend, the person who rented the car, gave officers consent to search it, and they found a loaded Glock pistol under the driver’s seat.

The firearm was later determined to be the same one stolen from the police officer in February of 2019.

At the time of the traffic stop, Joseph knew that he was under indictment for a crime punishable by imprisonment for a term exceeding one year and was therefore prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition.

Joseph was then arrested and charged with receiving a firearm and ammunition by a person under indictment.

The ATF and Louisiana State Police conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica D. Cassidy prosecuted the case.

