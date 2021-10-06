New Iberia man critical after overnight shooting

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — New Iberia Police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one man in critical condition.

According to Sgt. Daesha Hughes, the NIPD responded to the 600 block of Yvonne St. at approximately 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

Officers found one victim with a single gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he is in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation, and we will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

If anyone have any information, they are urged to contact the New Iberia Police Department at 337-369-2306. If they would like to remain anonymous, contact Iberia Crime Stoppers at 337-364-TIPS (8477).