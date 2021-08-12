New Iberia man charged with kidnapping of 18-month-old

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — A New Iberia man is in custody in East Baton Rouge Parish after Louisiana State Police say he kidnapped an 18-month-old.

John Michael Mason, 25, of New Iberia, faces one charge of aggravated kidnapping, according to Louisiana State Police TFC Taylor Scrantz. He had no bond listed.

Scrantz said the Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit (Baton Rouge Field Office) was contacted by the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday about a possible abduction from New Iberia. Troopers learned the child was possible at an East Baton Rouge Parish location, and shortly after 6 p.m., troopers saw Mason with the child outside the residence. He was arrested without incident, and the child was safely recovered.

The incident remains under investigation, said Scrantz.