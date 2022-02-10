NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — A New Iberia man was arrested on several narcotics-related charges after a search of his home yielded multiple drugs, drug paraphernalia, and cash, according to the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office (IPSO).

Donald Fusilier, 38, of New Iberia, was arrested and booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on the following charges:

Possession with intent to distribute Schedule I

Possession with intent to distribute Schedule II

Possession with intent to distribute Schedule IV

Possession of Schedule IV (Lorazepam)

Possession of a Legend Drug (3 counts)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Monies Derived

Resisting an officer (3 counts)

On February 9, 2022, specialists with the IPSO Special Investigative Unit conducted a narcotics investigation on a residence in the 1700 block of New Horizon Drive. A search warrant was applied and granted for the residence, once executed the investigation yielded the following:

537g Marijuana

21.6g Synthetic Marijuana

206 Adderall (Schedule II)

49 Tramadol (Schedule IV)

Various legend drugs

Drug Paraphernalia

$620 US Currency

No bond has been set at this time.