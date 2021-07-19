New Iberia man arrested on charges involving rape of juvenile

NEW IBERIA, La (KLFY) — A New Iberia man was arrested on several charges involving the rape of a juvenile, according to the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Jessie Higgins, 44, faces charges of second-degree rape, molestation of a juvenile, oral sexual battery (two counts), indecent behavior with a juvenile, pornography involving a juvenile, and computer-aided solicitation of a minor.

On July 7, 2021, juvenile detectives with the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office received a report from the New Iberia Police Department in reference to the molestation of a 13-year-old female juvenile.

The juvenile was forensically interviewed at Hearts of Hope. An arrest warrant was obtained for Higgins and he was placed under arrest at his home and booked into the Iberia Parish Jail. His bond has been set at $375,000.

Hearts of Hope is a non-profit agency that responds daily to those affected by the trauma of sexual violence in our community by providing education, advocacy, and empowerment programs. With the assistance of law enforcement, the criminal justice system, and healthcare professional, their services are available in the Acadiana area.