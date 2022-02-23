NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) Police are attempting to locate a New Iberia man who they say brutally beat a 5-year-old boy as punishment for getting into trouble at school.

According to New Iberia Police Spokesperson Sgt. Daesha Hughes, an arrest warrant has been issued for Michael Shockley on charges of cruelty to juveniles.

She said Shockley was inside a home with other four other adults who took turns humiliating and beating an autistic child with a belt.

Police were notified when the child arrived at school the following day bruised and not feeling well, Hughes said.

So far, four arrest have been made, she said.

Christian Riegger, the child’s mother, was arrested and charged with cruelty to a juvenile and child desertion.

Lanie Blanchard was charged with cruelty to a juvenile. Gage Migues and Cailtlyn Johnson were charged with principal/cruelty to a juvenile.





L to R: Gage Migues, Caitlyn Johnson, Lanie Blanchard

The child, she said, has been placed in foster care.