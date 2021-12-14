New Iberia man accused in bus driver attack pleads guilty

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — A man accused of attacking his child’s school bus driver just four weeks after he’d been released from jail on murder charges has pleaded guilty in court to battery on the driver.

Travis Layne, Jr., pleaded guilty to second-degree battery, aggravated obstruction of a highway, and battery of a school teacher in a New Iberia court on Monday, Dec. 13.

Thirteen school children were on board the bus at the time of the February 2021 attack, which happened near the intersection of Yvonne Street and Zez Street. Authorities say the bus driver had disciplined Layne’s child the day before the attack, which was likely the motive behind the assault. However, police say the bus driver was not seen getting physical with the student.

Video captures attack on bus driver. Discretion advised.

Layne is also accused of killing Garon Lewis, 17, in August of 2019 in an unrelated investigation. Lewis was found shot to death in a parked car. Two months later, Layne was charged in connection to Lewis’ murder, along with a slew of other charges. Layne bonded out of jail in January 2021 after a judge lowered his bond four times from an original $1 million in August 2019 to just $100,000 in September 2020. The judge said she agreed to lower Layne’s bond so many times because COVID-19 kept delaying Layne’s trial, documents show.

Records say the judge also chose to lower Layne’s bond because the other seven men charged in Garron Lewis’ death had already been released on a lowered bond.

Layne’s girlfriend, Neshana Collins, was also charged in the attack on the bus driver. She turned herself in on February 26, 2021.

Layne will be sentenced after a La. Department of Corrections pre-sentencing investigation. No date has yet been set.