NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — New Iberia Fire Chief Gordan Copell said his department has received a number of COVID-19 home test kits from the La. Department of Health, and they’ll be giving them out on Friday, Jan. 7.

Copell said the kits will be handed out starting at 8 a.m. at the New Iberia City Park. There will be a sign showing where the line begins. People are asked to remain in their vehicles, and kits will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis until they run out.