New Iberia family fears loved ones murder will become a cold case

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) The family of a New Iberia man who was fatally shot is speaking out.

His sister hopes to keep his case from going cold.

It’s been nearly four months since 40-year-old Tommie Boloney was shot and killed at a home in New Iberia.

As more time passes, his sister says she feels as if his case will never be solved.

“It’s been four months today. I have to deal with this. I’m tired,” Triscette Boloney, the victim’s sister, said.

On August 18th, Triscette’s life turned upside down.

“I knew something was wrong. A lot of people were saying he was killed. I fell to the ground, and that’s when I noticed his body in front of the house where he hangs at,” she said, holding back tears.

Her brother, Tommie, had been shot and killed. She says he was at his friends’ home.

“I know it has something to do with his friends that he was there with that day,” she told News Ten.

Police, however, have not named any persons of interest or suspects.

“No one has been arrested at this moment, not yet. They are still kind of investigating, pulling people back and forth and talking, but like I said, to me, they want people to go in and tell them things. You got to get on the street and do your own investigation to find out what really happened,” she said.

Tommie’s sister says right now, the only person or people who know what happened are the ones who killed him.

“Tell the truth. Tell the truth. They have pulled so many in. So many people sticking by each other’s side because they don’t want to go to jail. You did the crime, you can do the time. Tell the truth. So many people go into the facility on main street, the detective unit, and they tell stories just to come home. My brother can’t come home no more. He’s gone. Tell the truth,” Triscette pleaded.

She says to other families waiting for justice as well, don’t give up.

“If you’re hurting behind getting justice for your family, it’s best to get out there and do what you have to do because you’re not going to get it just sitting, waiting on a phone call,” she added.

New Iberia police are investigating Tommie Boloney’s death as a homicide.