New Iberia couple evacuates house in midst of gas explosion

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — Three firefighters are in the hospital tonight after a gas leak caused a building explosion.

It happened in a New Iberia neighborhood near the intersection of Hopkins and Dale streets.

A plumbing business was completely burned down.

Neighbors who live next door had to evacuate their home when they smelled the gas and heard explosions.

“I was brushing my teeth, and I heard something go, ‘bloop’ from the toilet. I raised up the toilet seat, and I could smell gas. So I put the seat down, I went into the bedroom, and I woke her up and told her we got to leave,” Raymond Leblanc said.

Raymond and his wife, Linda, hadn’t even made it to their front door when they realized the real danger of the situation.

“We were still in the house when we heard an explosion. I heard that, and it kind of shook a little bit. I looked at him, and I said, ‘What is that?’ He said, ‘I think that’s an explosion.’ I said, ‘We have to get out of here,'” Linda added.

They say firefighters rushed them across the street, and when they turned around, they saw their neighbor’s plumbing business up in flames. They say the fire was 30 feet high.

While they were trying to escape, however, firefighters were heading towards the gas leak, into the fire.

Officials say that explosion the Leblanc’s heard injured three firefighters at the scene.

All three firefighters are in hospitals being treated in their burn units.