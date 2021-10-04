New Iberia community activist speaks out after Monday morning deadly shooting

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) New Iberia police are investigating a homicide that happened early Monday morning.

The deadly shooting happened near Anne Street at Ivan street.

After one man was killed, a local activist is speaking out.

“The neighbors heard multiple random gunshots from block to block. The exchange of gunfire would start, and it would cease. It would start, and it would cease. The last exchange of gunfire happened right here, and when the last exchange of multiple gunshots happened right here, that was the last finality of it. A young man by the name of Chris Flugence Jr. was murdered, tragically killed,” community activist Donavon Davis said.

Davis says the victim was only 22-years-old.

“We need to come together in our communities. We need our neighbors to come together and foster greater community activism and greater awareness within our communities to ensure that things like this does not happen to our young kids. It’s cutting off their life, and what we have left is untimely deaths,” he added.

New Iberia police have not announced any suspects.

Davis says he has one message for Flugence’s killer.

“I wish that you could turn yourself in. I wish that you would resolve within yourself to not harm anyone anymore, with as much as life in you and as much love and respect as you have within your heart.”