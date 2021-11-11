New Iberia City Marshal Race: Meet the Candidates

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — Saturday, the people of New Iberia will vote for their next city marshal. Three men with over 75 years of combined law enforcement experience are on the ballot.

The election is to fill a vacancy left after former New Iberia City Marshal Haywood “Tony” Migues pleaded guilty to eight counts of obstruction of court records resigned this year following an arrest for forgery, injuring public records, and malfeasance in office. So there is a real opportunity to revamp the elected position, and each candidate is excited to do so.

Brett Lang, Corey Porter, and Dickie Fremin are all men who’ve served New Iberia for years. They have much in common, but also experiences that set them apart.

Porter prides himself on his range of experience from the Navy to Houston and New Orleans Police. He moved to New Iberia in 2018 to be captain of the investigation division when the New Iberia Police Department reformed after it was disbanded in 2004.

“I’m a community person, and law enforcement working in our community is what we need,” Porter told News 10. “I have the experience of starting something from scratch. Rebuilding, finding resources in our community to build that office to what our citizens need, an office that is going to be giving back to our community.”

Lang has worked within the Jeanerette Police Department and the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office as an investigator. He is also the only candidate who has worked within the Marshal’s office before, under the late “Vic” Delcambre who filled the position for 40 years. Lang said his insight on how the office runs currently informs him on the changes that need to be made.

“We need someone in there who is a forward thinker, who is ready to get the job done and move this marshal’s office forward,” Lang expressed. “There needs to be computer systems put in place. There needs to be post-certified officers, meaning officers who have been through a police academy, not just someone given a badge to serve papers. Times have changed, and this marshal office needs to change with the times and improve.”

Fremin has been a part of New Iberia law enforcement since 1978. First, as a patrol captain with the police department, then with the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office.

“I’ve worked my entire career on the streets of New Iberia,” Fremin expressed. “In recent years there’s been problems with credibility into the marshal’s office. I feel like I can bring credibility and respectability back into the marshal’s office. I am the only one who is qualified to do that.”

If no candidate gets 50% of the vote Saturday, there will be a runoff election. Click any of the following links below to learn more about each candidate. Brett Lang – Corey Porter – Dickie Fremin