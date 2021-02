NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — St. Edward Catholic Church will be hosting free COVID-19 testing at their location at 175 Ambassador W. Lemelle Dr. on Friday, Feb. 19 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information, call (337) 369-3101.

The church is also asking for COVID-19 care items, such as hand sanitizer, hand soap, disinfectant wipes, antibacterial wipes, masks and Lysol. Donations can be placed in the back of the church until March 14.