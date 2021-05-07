New Iberia cashier arrested after allegedly attacking disruptive customer with full wine bottle

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — The cashier at a New Iberia business was arrested on a warrant Thursday after he allegedly struck a customer in the head twice with a full wine bottle for causing a disturbance in a convenience store.

Saleh A. Ahmed, 45, of New Iberia, faces charges of aggravated second-degree battery and is currently being held in the Iberia Parish Jail, according to New Iberia Police Sgt. Daesha Hughes.

Saleh Ahmed (New Iberia Police)

The victim was allegedly asked to count money that was being handed to the cashier, but the victim got angry and punched a plexiglass divider above the cash register. Ahmed then allegedly came from behind the counter and struck the victim in the head with a full wine bottle.

Bystander video of the incident was captured in the store and has been making the rounds on social media since Wednesday. In the video, the cashier strikes the victim twice with the bottle. On the second strike against the victim’s head, the bottle shatters.

According to Hughes, the victim was later taken to a local hospital and treated for the injuries sustained.

Video of the incident is below. It contains graphic violence. Viewer discretion is advised.