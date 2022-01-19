New Iberia at-home test & mask handout meets demand after running out weeks ago

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — The City of New Iberia was able to meet the demand in their COVID test and KN95 mask giveaway Wednesday morning. It’s a stark contrast to earlier this month when they ran out of 300 tests in just 20 minutes.

Bumper-to-bumper cars lined the streets surrounding West End Park on January 19 awaiting their turn to receive a box of two COVID tests and two KN95 masks. Those at the beginning of the line arrived at 6:30 A.M. for an event that started at 9:00 A.M.

“I was amazed. I saw the news last night, but it just shows how serious it is,” Larry Mckelly said after receiving his tests.

Mckelly was one of the hundreds who received Wednesday’s tests, but he was the only one to do so by bike.

“My wife has diabetes. She has other illnesses you know. She has rheumatoid arthritis, so that’s why I came, and I cut through line but there are so many people out here. I had no choice,” Mckelly explained.

This time each vehicle was limited to just one at-home testing kit, instead of two like on January 7. That’s because the 300 kits supplied by the Louisiana Department of Health for this giveaway had two tests inside, unlike the January 7 giveaway where the 300 kits only had one test. Effectively, officials had twice the stock available.

“I do feel very good. We didn’t run out,” Mayor Freddie DeCourt told News 10. “The last time we gave out, we had about the same quantity and ran out with a lot of people waiting. So it feels good to give out 300 tests, give out 700 masks.”

Two KN95 masks from New Iberia’s first responders’ leftover supply were also handed out with each test. Firefighters handed out tests for about an hour after the line dried up and a few cars dwindled through until eventually none were left. In the end, about 80 testing kits were packed up. Mayor Freddie DeCourt plans to use them for another handout in the future.

“We’re going to ask for more and try to do this again if we can,” DeCourt stated.