New details released in Thursday’s standoff situation in New Iberia

NEW IBERIA, La (KLFY) — The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office has released more information on Thursday evening’s standoff situation in New Iberia, including the identity of the man arrested and his charges.

Caroll “C.J.” Longon, Jr., 32, was arrested on charges of attempted first-degree murder on a peace officer, attempted first-degree murder, and violation of parole. He was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail and his bond is set at $450,000.

On Thursday, July 15, deputies with ISO responded to a disturbance complaint in the 6300 block of Hwy. 14. When they arrived, a neighbor reported that Longon fired a gun in the neighbor’s direction, then retreated into his nearby home.

In attempt to make contact with Longon, deputies approached his home, and they heard yelling and a gunshot. Additional deputies arrived and established a perimeter around the residence.

Coordinated efforts between the IPSO Bureau of Investigations, , IPSO Patrol Division and IPSO SWAT and Negotiation Teams resulted in the peaceful surrender of the suspect.

Louisiana State Police, Troop I assisted with traffic control during the standoff.