New, dangerous drug ‘gray death’ found in New Iberia for the first time, police said

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The lethal drug dubbed “gray death” was first introduced to Acadiana several months ago when it was found in St. Mary Parish.

This week the drug was found in New Iberia for the first time, and it has investigators wondering just how much of it is in our area.

“Much like the name, it is grey in color, and it’s like a concrete mixture. It can be as fine as a powder or it can be found in rocks or a rock-like form as well,” New Iberia Police Sergeant Daesha Hughes said.

Sgt. Hughes says gray death is a synthetic opioid.

It’s a mixture of Fentanyl and heroin, two drugs that are potent enough to kill on their own.

“The littlest amount can kill you, in fact. It absorbs through your skin, so you have to be extremely cautious when touching it because it can cause death immediately,” she added.

She says she wants people to know that the name “gray death” isn’t just a ploy to scare people. This drug can and has caused immediate death to its users.

“We want people of the community to know that it is deadly. You have to be extremely cautious if you come into contact with it. They should contact local law enforcement if they find it,” Sgt. Hughes added.