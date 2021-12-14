Murder suspect pleads guilty to battery of school teacher

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) A murder suspect has pled guilty to battery of a school teacher after being accused of violently attacking his child’s bus driver in February.

Court records show Travis Layne Jr. was out of jail on bond when the alleged assault happened.

He had been in jail for over a year, charged with conspiracy to commit second-degree murder in connection to a 2019 killing of a New Iberia teen.

The teen’s father says Layne Jr. should have never been released from jail, however, after a judge reduced his bond multiple times, he was able to bond out of jail.

Just four weeks after bonding out, he and his girlfriend allegedly attacked their child’s school bus driver. The assault sent her to the hospital.

Video captures attack on bus driver

“This is a bad guy that shouldn’t have even been out of jail at the time of this incident,” Raymond “Shoe Do” Lewis said.

Layne Jr. had only been out of jail for one month when he attacked his child’s bus driver.

For over a year, he’d remained in jail, accused of taking part in the murder of Raymond Lewis’s 17-year-old son, Garron Lewis.

Court records show a judge had lowered Layne Jr.’s initial $1 million bond several times until he was able to make bond at $100,000.

“Wow… wow. The judge that let that happen,” Raymond Lewis recalled.

Raymond says the courts made a mistake but believes incidents like this one are making judges think twice about the bond amounts they set.

“They’re starting to take a different look at criminals that come before them with violent crime issues, and they’re taking a more serious approach to their bonds. They’re not just doing these $10,000 or $15,000 bonds when you have attempted murder,” Raymond said.

In Layne Jr.’s case, he was released from jail on bond while charged with conspiracy to commit second degree murder. Raymond says if he’d stayed in jail, he wouldn’t have been there to harm the bus driver.

Regardless, he says he’s relieved that the court system is ensuring the bus driver gets justice.

“It’s good to know that Mr. Layne decided to plead guilty on all three charges,” Raymond added.

Layne Jr. pled guilty to second-degree battery, battery of a school teacher, and aggravated obstruction of a highway.