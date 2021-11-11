Mother speaks out at prayer vigil after losing two sons to gun violence

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) –A mother is calling for gun violence to end in New Iberia after two of her sons were murdered, just a few years apart.

Thursday night, the victim’s friends and family held a prayer vigil.

Dozens of people gathered here at the prayer vigil not only to remember the Lewis brothers, but to talk about the issue of gun violence.

“Just put down the guns and stop killing each other. I mean, we all want to live,” Cindy Lewis said.

Cindy Lewis’s son, 31-year-old Dominique Lewis, was murdered in his home on Saturday. Police say he’d been shot to death.

Only days later, a man named Anthony Loston was arrested in connection with Dominque Lewis’s murder. Dominique’s mother says she has so many unanswered questions.

“I just want to know why, why it had to happen because it was his friend. It was his friend. Why you did that to your friend?” Cindy questioned, holding back tears.

For Cindy, her son’s murder hit her especially hard, as she’d lost another son to gun violence just a few years ago.

“I couldn’t breathe. I couldn’t talk. It took like a toll of life out of me to lose another child,” she said.

She says her son, Dante Lewis, was only 26 when he was killed.

“Dante Lewis, his murder is still unsolved. It’s going to be four years in march. It took a long time for me to deal with him being lost. Now I have to grieve for another son,” Cindy added.

She says now, she has to go through it all again.

“I just want everybody to know stop the violence. It’s time to stop the violence and put it away. It doesn’t have to be like that,” she said.