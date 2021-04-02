Moderate to critical injuries sustained in two-vehicle crash in Iberia Parish

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A two-vehicle crash in Iberia Parish around 4:30 p.m. Thursday led to a number of injuries to most all passengers, according to the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Jefferson Terrace Boulevard and J. Allen Daigre Street, according to Public Information Officer Deputy Katherine Breaux.

A 2013 Nissan Altima, driven by a 17-year-old driver, failed to yield when turning onto Jefferson Terrace from J. Allen Daigre. The Altima veered into the path of a 2018 BMW heading north on Jefferson Terrace.

In addition to the driver, the Nissan also had two juvenile passengers, one of which sustained critical injuries. The BMW was driven by a 48-year-old female and occupied by a 54-year-old male, both of whom sustained moderate injuries.

The drivers and passengers in both vehicles were airlifted to a local hospital. Alcohol is not considered a factor in the crash and it remains under investigation, said Breaux. Charges are pending.