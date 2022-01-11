FOUND: Teen last seen Jan. 9 considered a runaway

UPDATE: 5:50 p.m. Missing juvenile Zoey Comeaux has returned home, IPSO has advised.  

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help locating a missing teen who is considered to be a runaway, according to a press release.

Zoey Comeaux, 15, was last seen on Sunday, Jan. 9.

Comeaux has black hair, blue eyes, is 5’6, and weighs approximately 150 lbs.

Anyone with information on the location of Zoey Comeaux is urged to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-369-3711. 

