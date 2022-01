NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — Authorities are searching for a missing 41-year-old woman from New Iberia last seen on Saturday, Jan. 29, according to the New Iberia Police Department (NIPD).

Jennifer Kidder, 41, was reported missing by family members on Jan. 29. She was last seen in a beige 2002 Grand Marquis.

If you know the whereabouts of Kidder, please contact the New Iberia Police Department at 337-369-2306.