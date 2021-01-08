Mardi Gras celebrations in Iberia Parish are canceled

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The Mardi Gras season in Iberia Parish is getting canceled due to COVID-19. This includes most of the area’s major Mardi Gras parades.

The Bayou Mardi Gras Association announced that it would not be holding a parade this year.

This will mark the first year that the Bayou Mardi Gras Parade will not roll through New Iberia since it started in 2017.

Loreauville Mayor, Brad Clifton says the Papa Red Dog Mardi Gras Parade, the chicken run and other festivities are also cancelled.

Mayor Brad Clifton said that the parade, along with the chicken run and other regular Mardi Gras festivities that happen in Loreauville will not be held at their usual time.