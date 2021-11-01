Jeanerette family devastated after weekend killing of 29-year-old man

UPDATE: 11/1/21 10 p.m. Jeanerette Police are investigating the shooting death of a man found dead Saturday.

Police said 29-year-old Marcus Alexis was found in the middle of the road late Saturday on the corner of Kern and Peach Streets.

People in the small Iberia Parish town of say Alexis was a good person and what happened to him is unfortunate.

“We’re doing our very best to figure things out and make certain that whoever the person or persons that were involved with this horrific ordeal will certainly face justice; full justice not just halfway full justice.” Police Chief Dusty Vallot said.

UPDATE, 11/1/21, 10:11 a.m.: The victim in Saturday’s shooting has been identified as Marcus Alexis, 29, according to Jeanerette Police Chief Dusty Vallot. He was found dead upon police arrival at the scene.

ORIGINAL POST: JEANERETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Jeanerette Police Department is investigating the death of a 29-year-old man who was found in the middle of the roadway late Saturday.

According to Police Chief Dusty Vallot, the unidentified male victim died from a single gunshot wound to the head in a residential area near Kern and Peach Streets.

Vallot said police have not identified any suspects at this time, however are following up on multiple leads.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Jeanerette Police at (337) 276-6323.