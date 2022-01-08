Man wanted in New Iberia for crashing vehicle into building, injuring man inside

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – A man is wanted for crashing a vehicle into a building and injuring one of the occupants.
According to New Iberia Police, officers responded to a vehicle crash on Thursday in the 700 block of South Lewis St. On arrival, they found a vehicle crashed into a building and the driver gone. The building was occupied at the time of the crash. One of them, a 92-year-old man, was critically injured. He was taken to a Lafayette area hospital where he remains in intensive care.
Officers identified the driver of the vehicle and obtained arrests warrants.
Kevin Ray Crosby, 35, is wanted on the following charges:
- Felony hit and run
- Reckless operation of a motor vehicle
- No driver’s license
- No insurance
- Failure to secure vehicle registration
Anyone with any information on the location of Crosby are asked to contact New Iberia Police at (337) 369-2306 or Iberia Crime Stoppers at (337) 364-TIPS.