Man taken into custody after fleeing deputies in Jeanerette

JEANERETTE, La. (KLFY) A Jeanerette man who ran from deputies attempting to execute a warrant has been taken into custody.

It happened Wednesday around 4 p.m. according to Jeanerette Marshal Fernest “Pacman “ Martin.

Marshal Martin advised that Alexis attempted to flee from the deputy Marshals but was quickly apprehended.

During his arrest Alexis had 13K cash in his possession along with a black backpack containing approximately 600 grams of marijuana along with schedule IV and schedule V narcotics with a street value of approximately $3500, Martin said.

He was charged with possession with intent to distribute schedule I, IV, V, resisting an officer, carrying a firearm by a convicted felon, and monies derived from drug sales.

Alexis was transported to the Iberia Parish Criminal Facility and is awaiting arraignment, Martin said.