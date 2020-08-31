Man struck, killed outside vehicle on US 90 in Iberia Parish

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A man who had exited his vehicle for unknown reasons was struck and killed on U.S. 90 near North College Road Sunday night, Aug. 30, according to Louisiana State Police Troop I.

Chad James Maturin, 40, was a passenger in a car that had pulled over on the shoulder of the road. For unknown reasons, State Police say Maturin was in the center of the outside eastbound lane of the road when he was struck by an eastbound 2005 BMW two-door passenger car.

Maturin was pronounced deceased at scene by the Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office. The driver of the BMW was properly buckled up and was taken to a local hospital with only minor injuries. Standard toxicology samples were taken. This crash remains under investigation.