Man sentenced to at least 50 years behind bars for 2018 crash that killed mother, unborn child

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — The man who was responsible for a two-vehicle crash that killed a mother, her one-year-old, and her unborn child in Iberia Parish in 2018 has been sentenced to a total of 70 years in prison, according to 16th Judicial District Attorney Bo Duhe.

Dylan LeBlanc, 27, of Youngsville, pled guilty to eight offenses in February. Judge Keith R.J. Comeaux ordered the sentences some of the sentences to run consecutively and some concurrently, meaning Leblanc will serve at least 50 years behind bars.

LeBlanc had a 0.181 blood-alcohol level on the night of the crash in August 2018 and was driving at speeds nearing 100 mph when he lost control of his vehicle and struck a vehicle driven by Abby Sinitiere, 22, of Franklin. Her son, Max Sinitiere, 1, sustained fatal injuries, as did her unborn child. LeBlanc’s driving was caught on a dashcam by a nearby 18-wheeler.

Judge Keith R.J. Comeaux sentenced LeBlanc as follows:

Vehicular homicide for killing Abby Sinitiere: 15 years hard labor without parole, $15,000 fine.

Vehicular homicide for killing Max Sintiere: 15 years hard labor without parole, $15,000 fine

One count of third-degree feticide: 5 years hard labor, $2,000 fine

Aggravated obstruction of a highway: 15 years hard labor

First-degree vehicular negligent injuring (four counts): 5 years hard labor on each count

All of the sentences will run consecutively except for the vehicular negligent injuring counts, which will run concurrently.