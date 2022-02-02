NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — A Tuesday night shooting in the 1500 block of Montagne St. in New Iberia has left one dead, according to New Iberia Police Chief Todd D’Albor.

Details are still being released at this hour, but News 10 has learned that the call came in around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night, Feb. 1.

The Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Denzel Matthews, 25, of New Iberia.

D’Albor said detectives found Matthews on the floor of the residence, suffering from gunshot wounds. There were no signs of forced entry, so currently, detectives believe that Matthews and the shooter knew one another.

The investigation is still underway with police processing surveillance video and evidence, while also taking to neighbors and conducting interviews.

This is a developing story. More information will be published in this post as it becomes available.