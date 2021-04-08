Man arrested on numerous charges after being caught in home invasion in New Iberia

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — A New Iberia man is behind bars on a lengthy list of charges after the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested him this morning for a home invasion in the 1800 block of Wanda St.
Dwight Williams, 36, of New Iberia, faces the following charges from this morning’s arrest, including:
- Terrorizing
- Simple Criminal Damage to Property
- Felon in Possession of a Firearm
- Harassing Phone Calls
- False Imprisonment
- Domestic Abuse Battery
- Home Invasion
A search warrant was obtained for William’s vehicle and he was also charged with:
- Possession of a Stolen Firearm
- Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I
- Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Possession of a Firearm with a Controlled Substance
Williams charges from the arrest warrant from February 23, 2021 are as follows:
- Home Invasion
- Dating Partner Abuse
- Simple Criminal Damage to Property
- Felon in Possession of a Firearm
- Illegal Use off a Weapon
- Attempted Murder – Second Degree
Williams was booked into the Iberia Parish Correctional Center. Bond was set on the home invasion charge of $1.5 million. Additional bonds have not been set on any other charges at this time.