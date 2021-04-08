Man arrested on numerous charges after being caught in home invasion in New Iberia

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — A New Iberia man is behind bars on a lengthy list of charges after the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested him this morning for a home invasion in the 1800 block of Wanda St.

Dwight Williams, 36, of New Iberia, faces the following charges from this morning’s arrest, including:

Terrorizing

Simple Criminal Damage to Property

Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Harassing Phone Calls

False Imprisonment

Domestic Abuse Battery

Home Invasion

A search warrant was obtained for William’s vehicle and he was also charged with:

Possession of a Stolen Firearm

Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I

Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Possession of a Firearm with a Controlled Substance

Williams charges from the arrest warrant from February 23, 2021 are as follows:

Home Invasion

Dating Partner Abuse

Simple Criminal Damage to Property

Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Illegal Use off a Weapon

Attempted Murder – Second Degree

Williams was booked into the Iberia Parish Correctional Center. Bond was set on the home invasion charge of $1.5 million. Additional bonds have not been set on any other charges at this time.