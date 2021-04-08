Man arrested on numerous charges after being caught in home invasion in New Iberia

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — A New Iberia man is behind bars on a lengthy list of charges after the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested him this morning for a home invasion in the 1800 block of Wanda St.

Dwight Williams, 36, of New Iberia, faces the following charges from this morning’s arrest, including:

  • Terrorizing
  • Simple Criminal Damage to Property
  • Felon in Possession of a Firearm
  • Harassing Phone Calls
  • False Imprisonment
  • Domestic Abuse Battery
  • Home Invasion

A search warrant was obtained for William’s vehicle and he was also charged with:

  • Possession of a Stolen Firearm
  • Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I
  • Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Possession of a Firearm with a Controlled Substance

Williams charges from the arrest warrant from February 23, 2021 are as follows:

  • Home Invasion
  • Dating Partner Abuse
  • Simple Criminal Damage to Property
  • Felon in Possession of a Firearm
  • Illegal Use off a Weapon
  • Attempted Murder – Second Degree

Williams was booked into the Iberia Parish Correctional Center. Bond was set on the home invasion charge of $1.5 million. Additional bonds have not been set on any other charges at this time. 

