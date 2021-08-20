Man arrested in Iberia Parish on drugs charges after being busted in stolen vehicle

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — Iberia Parish Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man on drugs charges early this morning after finding him in a stolen vehicle near the intersection of Soileau Rd. and Coteau Rd.

Justin Hoeber, 41, address unlisted, faces charges of illegal possession of stolen items, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled substance, and second or subsequent offenses. He was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail, and no bond was set.

IPSO Public Affairs Director Katherine Breaux said Hoeber was seen in a black Honda Accord traveling at a very slow speed and not displaying a license plate. After a traffic stop was initiated, the car was found to have been stolen out of St. Martin Parish.

A search of the vehicle yielded a firearm, a glass pipe, a digital scale, and several bags suspected to be methamphetamines and other drug paraphernalia.