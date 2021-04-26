Man arrested in Iberia Parish for drug possession

NEW IBERIA, La — A man was arrested in Iberia Parish on Monday for drug possession, according to a press release from the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday, April 26, an IPSO deputy conducted an investigative stop on a Ford Taurus due to the driver, Homer Wilson, 35, having outstanding warrants in Florida. It was discovered that license plate was switched with a Nissan Sentra.

Wilson had 26 grams of marijuana, .5 grams of methamphetamine, and 11 dose units of MDMA, commonly known as molly, in the vehicle.

Wilson was arrested and booked into the Iberia Parish Correctional Center. Confirmation and extradition was confirmed with Polk County, Florida. No bond has been set at this time.