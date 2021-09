NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — New Iberia Police arrested a man for attempted second-degree murder after a shooting at 8:30 p.m. Monday night.

According to Sgt. Daesha Hughes, Anthony Williams was arrested for attempted second-degree murder after NIPD responded to a shooting at the intersection of Charles and Prairie Streets.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation and we will update this story as more details are available.