Local pastor shares his frightening experience with COVID-19

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)- Quarantined safely inside his home, Reverend Wilfred Johnson shares his personal experience with his latest battle.

“The experience is horrible, just horrible,” Johnson continues.



Like more than a quarter of a million people in Louisiana, Rev. Johnson was diagnosed with COVID-19 and the experience has been frightening.



Johnson describes, “Heaviness on the chest, felt like weights were being added. I struggled to breath, to see, smell, taste, see. I was feeling weird. Like I had no control. Everything was being ripped from me, taken away.”



He says the fear he experienced wasn’t just about the toll the disease took on his body, but the strain it was putting on his mental health.



“Not knowing what will happen next. You hear so much, see so much. You start to wonder if you will be that number,” adds Johnson.

With tears in his eyes, Rev. Johnson remembers the help and lifesaving treatment he received from numerous heroes on the frontlines.



“They truly are the real heroes. From the bottom of my heart, that doctor and nurse saved my life. They are my heroes,” says Johnson.