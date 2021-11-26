Lafayette man dies in Thanksgiving crash involving 18-wheeler

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)– At about 6:45 on Thanksgiving night, Nov. 25, Louisiana State Police responded to a two vehicle crash on US-90 near Ross Road in Iberia Parish.

36-year-old Wilford Henry was speeding and rear-ended an 18-wheeler traveling east on US-90.

Henry was not wearing a seat belt and died from his injuries.

The passenger with Henry was restrained and transported to a local hospital.

The truck driver was not injured, and took a breathalyzer test which showed no signs of impairment.

Whether or not Henry was impaired is still unknown.

The crash is still under investigation.