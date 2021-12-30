Lacora Johnson: Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teen.

Lacora Johnson was last seen at approximately 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, December 29, 2021 in the 4600 block of Old LA 25.

She is believed to have left on foot wearing a black shirt and pink shorts with a strip.

Lacora is a black female and 5’ 4” tall.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Lacora is urged to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-369-3711.